Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%.

Shares of ASPS opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.35.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

