Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Altice USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Altice USA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,734 shares of company stock worth $7,242,900 in the last ninety days. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

