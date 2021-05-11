Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of ALPN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $286.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

