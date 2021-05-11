Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.79 million.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,365,699.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

