AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,107,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 709,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 423,611 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,633 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 468,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,843. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.