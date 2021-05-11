AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

TECH traded up $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $411.39. 2,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.