AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period.

Shares of XMHQ traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.24. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,732. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51.

