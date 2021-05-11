AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,453 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,258. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

