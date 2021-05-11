AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,377 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 2.26% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period.

Shares of HAWX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

