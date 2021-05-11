Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Cut by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $26.90 on Tuesday, reaching $2,314.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,246.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,956.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

