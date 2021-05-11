Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,341.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,246.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,956.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.91 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

