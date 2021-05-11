Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00004282 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $16.07 million and $7.59 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

