AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 7.6% After Insider Selling

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) dropped 7.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 9,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Specifically, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,884 shares of company stock worth $14,106,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AlloVir currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

