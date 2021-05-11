Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. 294,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.89 million, a PE ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

