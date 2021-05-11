AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Position Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 153.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

