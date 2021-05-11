Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ALLK traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.73. 337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91. Allakos has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $157.98.
In other Allakos news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,460 shares of company stock worth $28,807,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.
