Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALLK traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.73. 337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91. Allakos has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,460 shares of company stock worth $28,807,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Allakos worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.