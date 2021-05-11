Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $593.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

