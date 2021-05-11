Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $287.85 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002552 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $4.37 billion and $287.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064523 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.93 or 0.00318815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00030161 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005616 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,508,843,025 coins and its circulating supply is 3,031,553,473 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

