Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Position Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $171.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $96.98 and a one year high of $172.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

