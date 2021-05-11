Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Shares of ALXN opened at $171.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.80. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $96.98 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.