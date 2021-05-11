Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

AA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Alcoa by 83.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 10.7% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 210,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 84.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,043,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after buying an additional 478,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 8.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.