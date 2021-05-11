Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 43.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $25.09 million and $56.70 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.49 or 0.00508919 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00212444 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00231399 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003419 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

