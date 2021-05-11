Albireo Pharma, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.33) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold a total of 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

