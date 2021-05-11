Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.75.

NYSE ALB opened at $159.48 on Monday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Albemarle by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

