Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Roth Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $430.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.