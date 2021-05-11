Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%.

AKBA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 81,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

