Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Announces Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%.

Shares of AKBA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 89,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKBA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

