Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.77. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.