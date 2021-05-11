Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.