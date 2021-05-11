AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.26

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.26 and traded as high as C$41.60. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$40.21, with a volume of 82,700 shares changing hands.
BOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.13.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Mary Matthews bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,602 shares in the company, valued at C$5,988,876. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497.
AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.