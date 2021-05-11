AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.26

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.26 and traded as high as C$41.60. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$40.21, with a volume of 82,700 shares changing hands.

BOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.13.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Mary Matthews bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,602 shares in the company, valued at C$5,988,876. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.