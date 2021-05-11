Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.65. 28,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,103. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $219.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Earnings History for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

