Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.17.

TSE AC opened at C$25.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1.52. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Insiders have sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 in the last 90 days.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

