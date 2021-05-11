AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AIB Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

