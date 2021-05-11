agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $33.48 on Monday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

