AGCO Co. (AGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

AGCO has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.70. AGCO has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

