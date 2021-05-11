Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AGLE opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

