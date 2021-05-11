AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

NYSE:ACM opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. AECOM has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

