AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $408.23 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

