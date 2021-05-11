AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $538,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,531,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,004,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 141.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $191,526.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,545.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,617 shares of company stock worth $6,988,373 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

