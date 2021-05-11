AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,300.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

