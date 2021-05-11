AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 48.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MBUU. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MBUU opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.