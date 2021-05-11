Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Down 3%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2,199.20 and last traded at $2,279.00. 234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,349.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,376.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,230.98.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

