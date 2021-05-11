Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $227.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.35.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $208.59 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $116.76 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.