Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Adient by 84.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 2.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 224,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

