adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €305.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €302.20 ($355.53).

ADS opened at €286.45 ($337.00) on Friday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €270.16 and its 200-day moving average is €279.62.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

