adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €302.20 ($355.53).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €286.45 ($337.00) on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €270.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €279.62.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.