Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HSBC cut Adecco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adecco Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Adecco Group stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 563.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $35.92.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.