Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HSBC cut Adecco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adecco Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 563.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $35.92.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

