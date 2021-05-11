ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.82%.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.40.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

