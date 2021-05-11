Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock worth $1,281,818 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

