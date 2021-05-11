AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.68.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

